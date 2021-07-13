DeTect: Thakur wasn’t jailed sans chargesheet being filed

Chennai :

Activist Stan Swamy, arrested under the UAPA, died awaiting his trial recently. A section of right-wing advocates claimed the outrage on his passing was selective. It was claimed MP Pragya Thakur currently out on bail on terror charges, was kept in jail without chargesheets filed. Alt News found Thakur has been chargesheeted multiple times in the Malegaon blast case. The claim that she was incarcerated without a chargesheet filed is false.





First published on www.altnews.in