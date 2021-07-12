Video of renovated railway station is not of Ayodhya

New Delhi :

A video shot at a railway station has gone viral with the claim that Ayodhya railway station is “now ready”. Alt News analysed the video and noticed the Gujarat Tourism logo in one of the frames. It also found that a Twitter user had commented that this video is from the Gandhinagar railway station. Thus, a video of the Gandhinagar railway station was shared as ‘newly renovated’ Ayodhya railway station.





First published on www.altnews.in