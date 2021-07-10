DeTect: Dilip Kumar has not donated wealth to Waqf Board

Chennai :

After the demise of actor Dilip Kumar, a claim went viral suggesting that the late actor has given away his wealth to the “Waqf Board”. Some have also claimed that he donated Rs 98 cr to the board. Multiple variations of the claim can be found on both Twitter and Facebook. Alt News spoke to Faisal Farooqui, the late actor’s spokesperson. He confirmed that the claim is false and that no such donation has been made.





First published on www.altnews.in