Video of nurse injecting empty syringe is from Bihar

A video of a nurse administering an empty syringe and passing it off as COVID-19 vaccine has been shared as an incident from UP.
Chennai:
Alt News found the incident is from Bihar’s Chapra area, where a nurse inoculated a young man who had come to receive the vaccine with an empty syringe.
She later explained that she had made the error due to the number of people gathered there. The man was re-inoculated later and the nurse was dismissed from her job.
First published on www.altnews.in
Conversations