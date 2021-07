A video that shows a group of men beating a woman with sticks has gone viral. It was claimed that the videos are from West Bengal.

Chennai : Alt News found two different incidents have been clubbed together and shared as one. Three videos of a woman being assaulted is a recent incident from Madhya Pradesh while the fourth video is a month-old incident from UP’s Moradabad. Hence, videos of unrelated incidents are circulating as footage pertaining to one case.