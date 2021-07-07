DeTect: Elderly man chained to bed is not Stan Swamy

Chennai :

A photo has been shared online as that of activist Stan Swamy’s last days in the hospital. The 84-year-old tribal rights activist died on July 5. Alt News through a reverse-image search found that the elderly man in the viral image was convicted murderer Baburam Balram Singh. The NHRC issued a notice to the UP government over the chaining of Singh, 92, to his hospital bed during treatment at the Etah district hospital.





First published on www.altnews.in