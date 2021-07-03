Video falsely shared as arrest of accused in Delhi riot

Chennai :

It has been claimed that Bharuch Crime Branch arrested Siraj Mohammad Anwar, who is allegedly an accused in last year’s Delhi riots. Alt News ran a fact check and found that the video in question actually shows Gujarat police arresting a man accused of theft and alleged rape. Mohammad Siraj Anwar, on the other hand was nabbed by Bharuch police for possession of illegal weapons. The investigation is underway but it has no mention of the Delhi riots.





First published on www.altnews.in