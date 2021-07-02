Fake petrol bill deters voting for Modi again

New Delhi :





First published on www.altnews.in

Printed at the bottom of the bill is a message that reads, “If you want to reduce petrol price, don’t vote Modi again!” Users shared the image while targeting the Maharashtra government. Alt News found there is no such pump named ‘Sai Balaji Petroleum’ in Vikhroli. There is also no oil company or a fuel retailer called ‘HPL’. An image of an old sample petrol pump bill was doctored and circulated on social media.