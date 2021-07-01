Olympic medals not inscribed with ‘Swayamsevak’

New Delhi :





First published on www.altnews.in

A photo of a medal that is said to be presented to the volunteers at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, has gone viral. The medal has the word ‘volunteer’ inscribed in several languages including Swayamsevak in the Devanagari script. Alt News found that a pin available on an e-commerce website was falsely shared by several people as a ‘proud’ moment for India because ‘Swayamsevak’ features on the volunteer medal. The Olympic Association does not give medals to volunteers, but only winners.