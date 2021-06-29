Sisodia didn’t accuse AAP of vaccine shortage

New Delhi :

A video was recently shared with a message that said, “Why doesn’t Arvind Kejriwal listen to Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia? #AdManKejriwal.





“They aren’t providing vaccines, just printing ads endlessly,” Sisodia says. The video shows a daily ad featuring Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as Sisodia speaks. Alt News found the video had been selectively edited to make it seem like Sisodia was accusing Kejriwal, when in reality, he was criticising the BJP for its handling of the vaccination drive.



