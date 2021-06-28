Video of assault in Amravati given false spin

Chennai :

A video of a mob beating a man in Amravati has gone viral. The message says, “This is how new records are being set in India. A man with a skullcap and beard becomes victim of atrocities. The BJP has succeeded in spreading hatred.” Alt News found the incident was not religiously motivated. The inebriated van driver had rammed a bike on the road. Locals chased the van and stopped the drunk driver and beat him up for the same.





First published on www.altnews.in