DeTect: Channel airs old photos as post-poll stir pics

Chennai:
A TV channel recently aired a primetime segment covering the post poll violence in West Bengal that took place this year. The channel used the hashtag #BengalVendettaKillings in a tweet carrying a portion of the broadcast. Many photos were allegedly depicted as visuals from the aftermath of the Bengal elections. But the channel failed to state that the images were used for representational purposes.
First published on www.altnews.in
