DeTect: Video of Modi’s US address goes viral with false angle

Chennai :

A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi making an appearance on stage while the audience cheers for him has gone viral on social media. It is being claimed that PM Modi has been appointed as the “chairperson of 153 countries.” Alt News found that an old video of PM Modi addressing the Indian American community in 2015 was shared with the false claim that he was made the chairperson of 153 countries. No such position where the head of a country acts as chairperson for hundreds of other countries exists.





First published on www.altnews.in