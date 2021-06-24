Thu, Jun 24, 2021

DeTect: Old image linked to recent Delhi water crisis

Published: Jun 24,202104:03 AM

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.

Chennai:
Several areas in Delhi are experiencing a shortage of water. The Delhi Jal Board said that due to an increase in ammonia pollution and high algae in the Yamuna river, water production has been curtained in a few plants. A politician shared a photo of a crowd gathered around a tanker. “Do something Kejriwal,” he wrote. Alt News found that the image is from June 30, 2009, and was shot during the tenure of Sheila Dikshit.

First published on www.altnews.in
