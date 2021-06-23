DeTect: Photos falsely claimed as that of Indian politician

Chennai :

Two infographics (one in English and one in Hindi) went viral on social media with photographs of a woman who the message claimed to be Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, the first health minister of India. The posts have been viral on Facebook for quite some time now. Alt News found a photo of writer Avantika Mehta and another picture of Rani Amrit Kaur Sahib of Mandi have been misidentified as that of Rajkumari Amrit Kaur.





First published on www.altnews.in