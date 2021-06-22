DeTect: Tweet by parody account shared as that of ex-CJI

Chennai :

A screenshot of a tweet posted by @RanjanGogoi, allegedly belonging to former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has gone viral. The tweet reads, “Community leaders determine how Muslims, Buddhists, and Christians celebrate their festivals. For Hindus and their festivals, the courts will decide.” Alt News found that it was a tweet posted by a parody account as the former CJI did not have a verified account.





First published on www.altnews.in