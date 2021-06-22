Tue, Jun 22, 2021

DeTect: Tweet by parody account shared as that of ex-CJI

Published: Jun 22,202101:30 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.

Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo)
Ranjan Gogoi (File Photo)
Chennai:
A screenshot of a tweet posted by @RanjanGogoi, allegedly belonging to former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has gone viral. The tweet reads, “Community leaders determine how Muslims, Buddhists, and Christians celebrate their festivals. For Hindus and their festivals, the courts will decide.” Alt News found that it was a tweet posted by a parody account as the former CJI did not have a verified account. 

First published on www.altnews.in
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations