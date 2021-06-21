Mon, Jun 21, 2021

DeTect: Old video of vandalism in Algeria shared falsely

Published: Jun 21,202101:32 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.

Chennai:
A video of a man vandalising a statue has gone viral on social media with the claim that he is an migrant in Italy who opposed the nudity of the statue. The tweets warn how “secularism” is going to destroy Europe in the coming years. Alt News ran a check and found the incident took place in 2017 when a Salafist extremist was arrested by the authorities for vandalising the statue of Ain El Fouara in Setif, Algeria.

First published on www.altnews.in

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations