DeTect: Delhi video falsely linked to Ghaziabad event

Chennai :

A video of a mob thrashing a group of people has gone viral. It was claimed that the incident is from Ghaziabad where a mob beat up the accused who assaulted an elderly man and cut off his beard. A keyword search on YouTube led Alt News to a report that said a group of alleged extortionists were beaten up by locals in Jahangirpuri. Hence the video had nothing to do with the Ghaziabad incident.





First published on www.altnews.in