Sat, Jun 19, 2021

DeTect: Delhi video falsely linked to Ghaziabad event

Published: Jun 19,202101:23 AM

Chennai:
A video of a mob thrashing a group of people has gone viral. It was claimed that the incident is from Ghaziabad where a mob beat up the accused who assaulted an elderly man and cut off his beard. A keyword search on YouTube led Alt News to a report that said a group of alleged extortionists were beaten up by locals in Jahangirpuri. Hence the video had nothing to do with the Ghaziabad incident. 

First published on www.altnews.in

