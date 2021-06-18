DeTect: Bihari woman was not ensnared in child marriage

Chennai :

A photograph of a girl in bridal attire has gone viral with users claiming that she is an eight-year-old who was married off to a 28-year-old man in Bihar’s Nawada district. A political functionary tweeted the image and tagged Bihar CM and Janata Dal leader Nitish Kumar. Alt News reached out to the local SP who informed that the girl is actually 19 years old. Her marriage was given a false spin of child marriage on social media.





First published on www.altnews.in