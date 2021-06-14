Mon, Jun 14, 2021

DeTect: Study presented by Yogi falsely attributed to Harvard

Published: Jun 14,202105:14 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Recently, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath presented a book to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda.

Allahabad: The report is titled ‘COVID-19 & The Migrant Crisis Resolution: A Report On Uttar Pradesh’. A message went viral saying Harvard University had lauded UP for its response to the pandemic in the report. The reality is that an Indian affiliate of a popular initiative at Harvard Business School was behind the study.

First published on www.altnews.in

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations