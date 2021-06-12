Infiltrators in Assam did not seek separate state

Chennai :

Several people shared the message that said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took strict action against “Bangladeshis.” Alt News found that a four-year-old video of a protest in Assam against the government imposing the tag of ‘doubtful citizens and voters’ has been falsely shared as ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ demanding for a separate state.





