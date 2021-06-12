Sat, Jun 12, 2021

Infiltrators in Assam did not seek separate state

Published: Jun 12,202112:04 AM

A video of a group of protestors clashing with the police has been shared with the claim that Bangladeshi people in Assam are demanding a separate state.

Chennai:
Several people shared the message that said Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took strict action against “Bangladeshis.” Alt News found that a four-year-old video of a protest in Assam against the government imposing the tag of ‘doubtful citizens and voters’ has been falsely shared as ‘Bangladeshi infiltrators’ demanding for a separate state.

First published on www.altnews.in

