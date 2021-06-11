Fri, Jun 11, 2021

DeTect: Fake ad seeking vaccinated groom goes viral

Published: Jun 11,202103:52 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

A photo of an alleged matrimonial ad that says that a fully vaccinated Roman Catholic woman is looking for a groom who has taken “both doses” of Covishield was shared by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

New Delhi: A photo of an alleged matrimonial ad that says that a fully vaccinated Roman Catholic woman is looking for a groom who has taken “both doses” of Covishield was shared by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Alt News found that the viral matrimonial ad was created on a newspaper clipping generating website called fodey.com. The website gives users the option to write a story, give it a headline, name the newspaper and change the date.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations