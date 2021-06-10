Images of beaten BJP worker shared with false claim

Chennai :

Users claim the recent incident occurred in UP’s Amroha, where women workers of the BJP thrashed a local MLA. Alt News found the photos were from 2018. BJP leader Madan Verma had gone to the collectorate to pacify women who complained about ration theft. The agitated women later thrash the leader, alleging he extorted money from shop owners by threatening them using another minister’s name.





First published on www.altnews.in