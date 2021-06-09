DeTect: Renovated hospital not meant for ‘minorities only

Chennai :













First published on www.altnews.in

A message shared in Bengali on social media suggests that a new hospital has been set up in West Bengal which will exclusively cater to patients belonging to minority communities. A rough translation of the message reads, “No government wants to build hospitals for Hindus. The next generation will suffer the consequences of this.” Alt News spoke to the director of the renovated Charring Cross Nursing Home, who informed that the claims are false. The hospital will treat patients irrespective of religion, he said.