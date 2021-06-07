Health workers faking vaccination not from India

Chennai :

Videos showing healthcare workers administrating empty syringes have surfaced online . A user warned, “Be careful. Don’t turn your face when getting the jab, check if the medicine has been administered or not. The staff only prick the needle and take it out.” Alt News ran a fact check and found most videos had actually originated from Latin America and Indonesia. There is no evidence that workers in India were indulging in the same.





