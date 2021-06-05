DeTect: Doctors Alliance’s COVID claims debunked

Chennai :

A video of panellists claiming the world is not facing a pandemic has gone viral. “WHO has taken a U-turn and says COVID patients neither need to be isolated, nor quarantined. It cannot even transmit from one patient to another,” reads the claim. Alt News found that a year-old video of a discussion by an unknown panel of experts has been revived on social media amid the second wave. The video raises conspiracies theories that have been debunked several times.





