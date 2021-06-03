Old video of Ramdev aide shared as recent

Chennai :

A video that shows Patanjali Ayurveda chairman Acharya Balkrishna lying on a hospital bed has gone viral in the backdrop of Ramdev’s controversial statements. A netizen shared the footage saying it was shot recently. Alt News found in August 2019, Ramdev made a statement on the condition of his close aide Balkrishna, who had fallen sick. He was shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh where his health improved. The viral video pertains to this incident.





First published on www.altnews.in