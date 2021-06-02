Book behind Sonia Gandhi morphed with false title

Chennai :

An image of Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been shared on social media and it allegedly shows that the bookshelf behind her has a copy of the Holy Bible, an idol of Christ as well as a book pertaining to conversion to Christianity. Alt News compared a screenshot from a video with the viral image and found that the aforementioned books and the idol of Jesus were not present on the bookshelf in the video. Thus, the viral image is morphed.





First published on www.altnews.in