Old pics of neglected Mohalla clinic shared as recent

A few politicos recently shared images of a mohalla clinic in Delhi and wrote, “Is Harvard conducting research on this clinic?” The clinic is surrounded by piles of garbage and donkeys grazing nearby. The photo was shared in the wake of BJP drawing flak for its handling of the pandemic. Aam Aadmi Party members responded to the allegation, claiming the images are three years old. The reconstruction of the clinic took place in 2019 in the Kardampuri ward.





First published on www.altnews.in