DeTect: Chhattisgarh CM did not fake his vaccination in photo

A photo of Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel getting the second dose of the COVID vaccine at Raipur went viral. The image shows that the needle cap on the syringe hasn’t been taken off. It was suggested that the CM did not take the vaccine. Alt News found the photo with the needle cap intact was a indeed a photo-op for the media, prior to which Baghel had taken the second dose. He appealed to citizens also to take the shot.





First published on www.altnews.in