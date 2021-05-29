DeTect: Centre backtracks on vax for children claim

Chennai :

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently tweeted a link to a PIB press release which claims, “As of now, no country in the world is giving vaccines to children. WHO has no recommendation on vaccinating children.” The claim that no country has rolled out the vaccination program for children is false. It has been widely reported that the US, Canada and the UAE have started vaccinating children. After this was pointed out, NITI Aayog’s Dr VK Paul gave a statement saying, “A few countries will start doing that now.”





First published on www.altnews.in