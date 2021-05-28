DeTect: No one arrested for dumping bodies in Ganga

Chennai :

A viral message suggests that the Uttar Pradesh police has arrested an individual for digging out dead bodies and dumping them in river Ganga to defame Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi over rising deaths due to COVID. The claim has been shared in both English and Hindi on social media. Alt News has however confirmed that the UP police has not arrested anybody for dumping dead bodies in the Ganga.





