Old video shared as Palestinians faking death

A video of people covered in shrouds lying on the ground has gone viral with the claim that Palestinians are faking casualties and shooting videos to tarnish Israel’s global reputation.
Chennai:
Alt News found that the video is from Egypt’s Al-Azhar University. The students were taking part in demonstrations against the police and army by posing as corpses. The video was previously shared with a false narrative as footage from chemical attacks in Syria.
First published on www.altnews.in
Conversations