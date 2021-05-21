Video game footage shared as Israel shooting down jets

Chennai :

A video of ‘shots’ fired at fighter jets has gone viral with the claim that Turkish and Iranian aircraft were shot by Israel. Alt News performed a reverse image search and found the video on a US-based video-sharing platform. The video was made using multiple clips from the computer game ARMA 3 which was shared with the false claim that Israel’s defence system struck down aircraft of Iran and Turkey using laser beams.





First published on www.altnews.in