Old video from Syria shared as Israel bombing

Amid the ongoing escalation of violence between Israel and Palestine, a video has been shared with the claim that the third-holiest mosque in Islam was bombed down by Israel.
A reverse image search of the video’s keyframes took Alt News to the same video uploaded on a YouTube channel on June 8, 2014. But the channel identifies the mosque as Uwais al-Qarni. This was located in the city of Raqqa in Syria and was demolished by terror group ISIS in 2014.
First published on www.altnews.in
