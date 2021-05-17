Pak video shared falsely as Eid scene from Delhi

Chennai :

A video of a packed marketplace has gone viral as New Delhi’s Jafrabad and Seelampur areas. It has been claimed that the video shows people who flocked to the markets for Eid shopping. The people seen in the clip are not wearing masks and clearly flouting social distancing norms. Alt News performed a reverse search and found a post that says the incident is from Pakistan’s Ichra Bazaar in Lahore.





First published on www.altnews.in