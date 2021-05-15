DeTect: Videos merged to show communal stir in Bengal

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.
Chennai:
A recent viral video claims that political functionaries have started retaliating in West Bengal, following the poll violence. The state had witnessed riots soon after TMC emerged victorious in the recently-concluded assembly elections. While the violence was political, workers have been pushing misinformation to paint a communal picture. Alt News ran a check and found that a set of videos from the past were stitched together to lend the narrative a topical angle.
First published on www.altnews.in
Conversations