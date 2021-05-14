Reliance didn’t pass off imported oxygen as its own

Chennai :

A video from Delhi claims Reliance is passing off oxygen supplied by Saudi Arabia as its own. Arabic text is visible beside Reliance’s brand logo in one of its oxygen tankers. Alt News found that RIL and Reliance Foundation leveraged 24 empty cryogenic liquid oxygen tanks from various countries as a part of their effort to increase the capacity to transport oxygen in India. The tanks sent to India were empty and filled with liquid oxygen manufactured by RIL in Jamnagar.





First published on www.altnews.in