DeTect: Minister did not meet G7 delegates after COVID scare

The G7 meeting in London on May 5 was hit by a COVID-19 scare after India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his entire team said they were self-isolating after two delegation members tested positive. Indian delegates joined the meeting virtually the next day. A viral video features a narrator criticising Indian delegates for not following COVID-19 protocols, with images of two delegates attending the e-meet without masks. Images of Jaishankar meeting foreign dignitaries before the positive results were out, were also used in the misleading narrative.





