DeTect: Arrest of men in Mumbai communalised online

In a recent tweet, a politico claimed that the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) arrested two people, including a man named Abu Tahir, for illegal possession of 7 kg of uranium in Nagpada, Mumbai. The message was shared with the text, “Uranium Jihad. Obviously, this wasn’t done out of good intentions.” Alt News confirmed that there was no communal angle to the report as other men were also arrested in this case, who hailed from different communities.





First published on www.altnews.in