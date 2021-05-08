DeTect: Old news of RSS-run schools’ closure shared as new

Chennai :

A politico posted a screengrab of a news broadcast on chief minister Mamata Banerjee shutting down 125 RSS schools in West Bengal. The news has been portrayed as recent. A search revealed that the news is not recent but dates back to February 2018. As many as 125 RSS-run schools were operating without an NOC from the government, due to which they were closed down.





First published on www.altnews.in