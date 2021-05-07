DeTect: Old photo from B’desh linked to West Bengal violence

Chennai :

An image of a woman with a head injury has been shared on social media with the claim that the incident took place in West Bengal. Netizens blamed the Mamata Banerjee government in the State that recently won assembly elections. The poll results have led to violence across parties, with the opposition blaming the TMC. Alt News found that the incident had taken place last year in Bangladesh and the family confirmed that it pertains to a land grabbing case.





