DeTect: Video of distraught woman linked to WB stir

Chennai :

A video of a girl jostling with an elderly woman to give water to a man has gone viral. A politico implied that the footage was pertaining to the post poll violence in Bengal and tweeted, “Strikes won’t make a difference. President’s rule with the deployment of the army will make the difference”. Alt News found a video from AP where a teenager tried to give water to her COVID positive father while her mother tries to stop her, fearing for her daughter’s life, has been falsely linked to post-poll violence in West Bengal.





First published on www.altnews.in