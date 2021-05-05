Mob attack in Odisha shared as W Bengal riots

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) won the recently-concluded assembly elections. Post-poll violence was reported from the state as rival political parties clashed.
Chennai:
A video of a mob attacking a cop and a police jeep has also gone viral in this backdrop, and it blamed TMC for the attack. Alt News found an old video of a police vehicle attacked in Odisha in January, after the death of a youth has been falsely shared as post-poll violence in West Bengal.
