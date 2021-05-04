DeTect: 5G radiation did not cause the second wave

A message demanding a ban on ‘5G testing’, claiming it has led to the second wave of the coronavirus in India has gone viral.
Chennai:
“The radiation emitted out of the tower mixes with the air and makes it poisonous and that’s why people are facing difficulty in breathing and are dying,” says the warning. A BBC report said radio waves involved in 5G technology sits on the low-frequency end of the electromagnetic spectrum and are not strong enough to damage cells.
