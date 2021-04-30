UP funeral procession shared as Hyderabad Iftar meet

Chennai :

A video of a massive crowd of people gathered in a madrasa has been shared with the claim that it shows an Iftar gathering hosted in Hyderabad. “Those criticising Kumbh, also comment on this Iftar gathering in Hyderabad,” reads the accompanying message. Alt News ran a fact check and found that it was a video of a massive gathering for the funeral procession of a maulana in Sambhal, UP that has been shared falsely as an Iftar gathering in Hyderabad.





First published on www.altnews.in