Video of woman pushing empty syringe is from Mexico

A video of a woman administering a COVID vaccine jab on a man with an empty syringe has gone viral.
The message advises people to keep an eye out for the person administering the dose. “Be careful when you go to get a jab. They could be administering the injection without giving the vaccine,” reads the message on Twitter. Alt News found it was a volunteer administering an empty syringe without the vaccine in Mexico that was falsely shared as an incident that took place in India.
First published on www.altnews.in
