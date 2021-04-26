Nebuliser not a substitute for oxygen cylinders

Chennai :

In the backdrop of the acute shortage of oxygen cylinders faced by hospitals in many parts of the country, a video of a man advising how nebuliser can be used as a substitute for oxygen cylinders has gone viral. Alt News found that a nebuliser may allow a brief uptake of oxygen from the air. However, it’s only a short fix until one is waiting for the oxygen. It’s not a replacement for oxygen.





First published on www.altnews.in