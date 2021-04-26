Nebuliser not a substitute for oxygen cylinders

When false news is spread, it can cause a negative impact among millions. Be a responsible citizen, combat this growing problem by separating fact from fiction here.
In the backdrop of the acute shortage of oxygen cylinders faced by hospitals in many parts of the country, a video of a man advising how nebuliser can be used as a substitute for oxygen cylinders has gone viral. Alt News found that a nebuliser may allow a brief uptake of oxygen from the air. However, it’s only a short fix until one is waiting for the oxygen. It’s not a replacement for oxygen.
First published on www.altnews.in
