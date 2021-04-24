DeTect: TV channel misrepresents Delhi facility as Lucknow’s

Chennai :

This week, a news channel reported that the Lucknow district administration reserved 1,550 beds for people suffering from COVID-19. The channel tweeted a picture of rows of hospital beds inside a hall. Several netizens stated that the image used shows hospital beds in Delhi. AAP Chief Media Coordinator Vikas Yogi quote-tweeted the post and wrote that the photo is from Delhi’s Rouse Avenue. The government school in Rouse Avenue in Delhi was being converted into a 125-bed hospital for COVID-19 patients.





First published on www.altnews.in