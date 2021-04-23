Pre-pandemic image shared with false angle

Chennai :

On Wednesday, the country reported close to 3 lakh new cases. A viral image was since shared which shows an elderly lady sitting on the roadside, breathing through an oxygen cylinder. A reverse search led to a news report from April 2018. It said the woman was waiting for an ambulance within the premises of Agra Medical College. An oxygen mask was put on her while her son carried the oxygen cylinder on his shoulder.





First published on www.altnews.in